Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.70% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 151,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,014,000.

NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

