Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

