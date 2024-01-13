Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, an increase of 629.7% from the December 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 1,494,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

