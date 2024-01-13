FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

