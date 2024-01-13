FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.7 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.