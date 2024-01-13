FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.7 %
FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.
Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
