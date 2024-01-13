FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. 40,560 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

