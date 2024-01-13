FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.83. 130,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

