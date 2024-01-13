Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 615.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

