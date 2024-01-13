Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 615.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.23.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
