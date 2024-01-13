Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 1,452,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,728,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

YMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

