Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner stock opened at $454.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

