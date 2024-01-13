Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 101375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXE. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1649746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

