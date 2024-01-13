General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GD traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.81. 1,107,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,973. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.