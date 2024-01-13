General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

