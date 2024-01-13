Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

GEL stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

