Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 979,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,396. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.