Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.
Genpact Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 979,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,396. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genpact
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.