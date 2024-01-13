Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

EBIZ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

