Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a growth of 312.2% from the December 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.04 million, a P/E ratio of -181.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

