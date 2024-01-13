Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 92,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,960. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $980.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

