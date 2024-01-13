Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 6.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 389,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

