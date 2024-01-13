Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up about 1.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 279,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 2,559,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

