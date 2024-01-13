Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
