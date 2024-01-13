Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.50

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 56280367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

