Grove Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 791 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

