Grove Bank & Trust Buys 677 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.04 and a 200-day moving average of $513.24. The stock has a market cap of $482.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

