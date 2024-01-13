Grove Bank & Trust Has $108,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $713.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

