Grove Bank & Trust Has $50,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

