Grove Bank & Trust Sells 335 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $6,283,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 147.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 37.3% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

