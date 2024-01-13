Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $151.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

