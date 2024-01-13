GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in GSK were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

