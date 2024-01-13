GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in GSK were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 3,568,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.