Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.66. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 23,725 shares trading hands.

GIFI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

