Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Haidilao International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

