Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading Down 0.4%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.52 and last traded at C$15.64. Approximately 49,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 32,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.32.
