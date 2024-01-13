HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

