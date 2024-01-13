Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 8,212 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.22% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

PBD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

