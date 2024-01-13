Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

