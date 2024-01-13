Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 55,813 Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Hippo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 985.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 895.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hippo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE HIPO opened at $8.35 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.42. Hippo had a negative net margin of 162.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

