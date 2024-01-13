Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

