Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,197 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $124.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

