Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,394 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2,584.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.01 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

