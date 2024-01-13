Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.