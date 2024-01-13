Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $366.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

