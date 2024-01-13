Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

