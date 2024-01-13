Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

