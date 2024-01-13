Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.11% of FiscalNote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FiscalNote by 391.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in FiscalNote by 60.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 89.16% and a negative net margin of 97.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $36,240.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,868,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,237. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

