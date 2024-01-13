Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.