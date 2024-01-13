Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.