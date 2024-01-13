Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,849 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $494.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.56 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

