Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,020 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

