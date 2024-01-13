Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 21,947 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $63.19 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

